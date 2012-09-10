Hungary detains suspect for killings after 1956 uprising

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary on Monday detained a former top Communist party official for his role in the bloody suppression of an anti-Soviet uprising in 1956, the first time that any of the Soviet-backed leaders of the time is brought to justice in the country.

More than two decades after the fall of communism, the prosecution of Bela Biszku, 90 - who has been detained on suspicion of war crimes - could reopen old wounds in the central European country which has still not fully faced up to this tragic chapter of its history.

The ruling Fidesz party, led by fiercely anti-communist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, pushed through a law last year which stipulated that war crimes and crimes against humanity do not lapse, opening the way to dealing with crimes committed after the 1956 uprising.

On Monday Biszku was detained on suspicion of war crimes for having directly supervised a Military Council that ordered the shootings of civilians during protests in Budapest and in the eastern Hungarian town of Salgotarjan in December 1956.

Hungary’s uprising in 1956 was the first serious blow to the Soviet bloc established after Soviet tanks drove out Nazi German troops from Central Europe at the end of World War Two. Though the uprising was crushed, its impact was lasting and it played a role in the collapse of Soviet rule three decades later.

Large numbers of civilians were killed in the backlash against the uprising, whose figurehead Imre Nagy was executed for treason for establishing a government in defiance of Moscow’s rule over eastern Europe.

In Salgotarjan, 46 people were shot dead by Hungarian and Soviet armed forces, the prosecutors said.

“Today ... prosecutors have detained and heard as a suspect Bela Biszku, one of the key designers and one of those responsible for the reprisals that followed the 1956 revolution and uprising,” Tibor Ibolya, acting Budapest chief prosecutor, told a news conference.

He said Biszku had denied the accusations. He could face a life sentence if found guilty.

Biszku came to public attention in 2010 when a documentary film was aired on his role in the suppression of the uprising.

“This is a symbolic case that has been long overdue since the regime change (collapse of communism),” said Maria Schmidt, director of Budapest’s House of Terror Museum, which is a memorial to the victims of Nazi and communist terror regimes.

“It would have been more honest if he took responsibility for his acts at least now, but nevertheless, Hungarian history has already passed a judgment on him: Bela Biszku is one of those key people responsible for the cruel retaliations,” Schmidt said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

Biszku was named interior minister under Janos Kadar in the Communist government set up after the uprising.

Prosecutors said they had applied to have him put under house arrest.

Biszku said in an interview in 2010 that the fight for the communist system in 1956 was a “just” struggle, and as interior minister he had worked to restore public order.

“First of all I believe this was not a revolution, but a counter-revolution,” Biszku told Duna television in 2010.

“Biszku had serious responsibility in the retaliation that followed the 1956 uprising,” said Laszlo Eorsi, a historian working at Budapest’s Institute for the History of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

But Eorsi also said the timing of the detainment could serve to distract public attention from other sensitive issues, like tough credit talks with the IMF.

NEW LAW OPENS WAY TO PROSECUTION

Prosecutors refused last year to launch criminal proceedings against Biszku, saying whatever he had done was too far in the past.

But the ruling parliament majority pushed through a law last year, in line with a convention adopted by the United Nations in 1968, which stipulated that war crimes and crimes against humanity do not lapse.

“This is about those who took part in the retaliation actively, as decision makers or in justice, who represented charges or made severe rulings in show trials, including (those which led to) executions,” Gergely Gulyas, the government MP who proposed the bill said at the time.

Egon Krenz, the last head of state of Communist Eastern Germany was sentenced to six-and-a-half-year imprisonment for Cold War crimes in 1997.

The persecution of former Communist officials continues, more than two decades after the collapse of the Soviet bloc.

Early this year a Warsaw court handed Czeslaw Kiszczak, interior minister in 1981, a two-year suspended sentence, while former Communist dictator Wojciech Jaruzelski was excluded from the same criminal case because of his poor health.