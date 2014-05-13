FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#People News
May 13, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary court finds 92-year old communist guilty of war crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Communist Party leader Bela Biszku escorted by police during his trial in Budapest on May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Budapest court on Tuesday found a former senior official in the Hungarian Communist Party guilty of war crimes during the suppression of the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.

It was the first trial ever launched against a former top communist in the central European country.

More than two decades after the fall of communism, 92-year-old Bela Biszku was charged over his role on a committee of the Communist Party prosecutors said was involved in ordering the shootings of civilians during protests in Budapest and in the town of Salgotarjan in December 1956.

On Tuesday, a Budapest court ruled that Biszku was guilty, and sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment.

Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

