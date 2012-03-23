FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Hunger Games" heroine Katniss gets Barbie doll
#Film News
March 23, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 6 years ago

"Hunger Games" heroine Katniss gets Barbie doll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Hunger Games” heroine Katniss Everdeen is headed for a Barbie-style makeover.

Toymaker Mattel said on Friday that the feisty teen rebel at the center of “The Hunger Games” young adult book series and movie has inspired a doll for the Barbie Collector line.

The Katniss doll is aimed at adult collectors and will be available for sale later this year on BarbieCollector.com and other retail outlets.

Katniss, who is 16 in the first book of “The Hunger Games”, is played by actress Jennifer Lawrence in the movie, which opened on Friday and is expected to be one of the biggest international box-office hits of 2012.

Katniss will join British royals Prince William and his wife Kate in the Barbie Collector line, along with “Twilight Saga” movie characters Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant: Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy

