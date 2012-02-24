"Hunger Games" beats "Twilight" in first-day advance

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - “The Hunger Games” has just, well, eclipsed “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

The upcoming Lionsgate thriller has surpassed the third installment in the hugely successful “Twilight” movie series in first-day ticket sales, surpassing the record set by 2010’s “Eclipse” on movie-ticket site Fandango.com.

It remains to be seen whether the movie, which is based on Suzanne Collins’ series of young-adult novels, can sustain the momentum, but as of now “The Hunger Games” has posted the highest first-day advance sales in Fandango’s 12-year history.

Advance tickets for “Hunger Games,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, went on sale Wednesday at Fandango and MovieTickets.com. The film is still a month from its March 23 release date.

According to Fandango, “The Hunger Games” has already sold out “hundreds of showtimes.”

“‘The Hunger Games’ is off to a fantastic start,” Fandango’s executive vice president and general manager Rick Butler said in a statement, deeming the movie’s performance “especially impressive for a March release and a non-sequel.”

Unlike “Eclipse,” “The Hunger Games” does not have the benefit of a popular predecessor. It is competing against advance ticket sales for “Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds” and “Act of Valor.”

MovieTickets.com has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for information on advance ticket sales of “The Hunger Games.”