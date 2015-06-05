FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntington Ingalls wins $4.3 billion in U.S. Navy carrier deals
#U.S.
June 5, 2015 / 9:58 PM / 2 years ago

Huntington Ingalls wins $4.3 billion in U.S. Navy carrier deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc on Friday won two contracts worth a combined $4.3 billion to complete design work and construction of the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

The first contract, a fixed-price deal with an incentive fee, was worth $3.4 billion for design and construction work on the new warship, and runs through June 2022.

A second contract, a cost-plus contract with an incentive fee, was worth $941 million and is a modification of a previously awarded contract. Together the two deals will cover all design and construction of the new ship.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby

