Huntington profit tops Street on better credit

(Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the lender set aside less money to cover soured loans.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $152.7 million, or 17 cents per share, up from $145.9 million, or 16 cents per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net charge-offs fell to $84.2 million from $97.5 million, a year earlier.

“This quarter’s financial results reflect relatively stable returns and net interest margin, improving efficiency and credit metrics,” Chief Executive Stephen Steinour said in a statement.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it expects net interest income to improve modestly for the rest of the year.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 4 cents a share.

Shares of the company, which has a market cap of $5.72 billion, closed at $6.60 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.