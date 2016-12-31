FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Furloughed Huntsman contractors in Port Neches, Texas, to return
December 31, 2016 / 12:13 AM / 8 months ago

Furloughed Huntsman contractors in Port Neches, Texas, to return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Contract workers will return next week to Huntsman Corp's Port Neches, Texas, petrochemical complex after a two-week furlough, according to the company.

"During the final two weeks of 2016, we reduced the contingent workforce at Huntsman's Port Neches Operations (PNO) to meet business critical needs only," the company said in a statement this week.

No Huntsman employees were furloughed, the company said. The contractors are scheduled to return on Tuesday.

The workers were furloughed to cut costs, said a source familiar with the company's operations, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The contractors perform maintenance work on units in the petrochemical complex, which a company website calls "a major production facility with two main sites."

The company recently completed an expansion of the ethylene oxide plant at the Port Neches complex.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis

