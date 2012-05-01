FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntsman profit nearly triples on rising demand
May 1, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Huntsman profit nearly triples on rising demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Huntsman Corp’s (HUN.N) quarterly profit nearly tripled on higher prices for chemicals used in insulation and paint.

The results show demand is begin to return, however slightly, in key markets Huntsman serves, including clothing, housing, construction and auto production.

“Notwithstanding certain economic challenges in various parts of the world, I am most optimistic about our earnings potential,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Huntsman said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $163 million, or 68 cents per share, up from $62 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a loss from discontinued operations and other one-time items, the company earned 74 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.91 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Huntsman shares, which have gained about 42 percent so far this year, closed at $14.16 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman Jr., son of the company’s founder and brother of the CEO, joined the board in February.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Lisa Von Ahn

