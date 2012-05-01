FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntsman Corp posts higher Q1 profit
May 1, 2012 / 2:57 PM / in 5 years

Huntsman Corp posts higher Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Huntsman Corp’s (HUN.N) quarterly profit rose on higher selling prices at its polyurethanes division, which makes products for insulation markets, and the pigments unit, which makes titanium dioxide pigment for paint.

Net income attributable to Huntsman rose to $163 million, or 68 cents per share, from $62 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 74 cents per share.

Revenues rose 9 percent to 2.91 billion.

Huntsman shares, which have gained about 42 percent so far this year, closed at $14.16 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

