Chemical maker Huntsman to cut about 900 jobs

A maleic anhydride unit is seen at Huntsman's polyurethane plant in Geismar, Louisiana April 15, 2014. Picture taken April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) said it would cut about 900 jobs and that it was exploring options to reduce capacity at its titanium dioxide, or white pigment business, under a broader restructuring program.

Shares of the chemical maker, which has about 12,000 employees, were down 1.8 percent at $25.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

The chemical maker, which bought Rockwood Holdings Inc’s ROC.N pigments business for $1.1 billion in October, had been betting on a turnaround in demand for titanium dioxide.

But prices of the pigment, used as a whitener in various products from toothpaste to car paints, continue to remain dismally low due to oversupply.

Huntsman would need to cut costs and close a plant in Europe to balance supply with demand, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst James Sheehan said.

Huntsman could close its high-cost plant in Uerdingen, Germany, acquired under the Rockwood deal, Sheehan said.

Huntsman, said it expected the restructuring to save about $130 million by mid-2016.

Huntsman had earlier said it planned to spin off roughly 20 percent of the combined pigments business into a public entity within two years of the deal’s close.

The company said on Monday it was continuing to take steps to list the entity.