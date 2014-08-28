Hurricane Cristobal seen to become extratropical cyclone late Friday: NHC

Hurricane Cristobal is seen off the east coast of the United States in an image taken from NOAA's Goes-East satellite at 0907EDT/1307GMT August 27, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Cristobal, the third hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season, is expected to become a powerful extratropical cyclone over the north Atlantic Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its advisory on Wednesday evening.

The hurricane, located about 350 miles (560 km) west-northwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kmph), was currently passing between Bermuda and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

”The center of Cristobal will pass well to the northwest of Bermuda on Thursday, the NHC said.