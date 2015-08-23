FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danny weakens to a tropical storm, heads for Leeward Islands
August 23, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Danny weakens to a tropical storm, heads for Leeward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Danny is seen in the Atlantic Ocean in this image from the NOAA GOES-East satellite taken at 11:45 EDT August 19, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Danny weakened to a tropical storm on Saturday as it headed for the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (105 km per hour), was about 520 miles (840 km) east of the Leeward Islands, the center said. Danny was moving west at about 14 mph (22 kph).

Tropical storm watches were in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin.

Danny has diminished in strength since it peaked as a Category 3 storm with 115 mph (185 kph) winds on Friday afternoon.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by James Dalgleish

