Gonzalo becomes a major hurricane over open Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Gonzalo has become a major hurricane over the open Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzalo, now a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, was located about 770 miles (1,240 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kmph), the NHC said.

“Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Gonzalo,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.