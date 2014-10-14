FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Gonzalo becomes a major hurricane over open Atlantic: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gonzalo has become a major hurricane over the open Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzalo, now a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, was located about 770 miles (1,240 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kmph), the NHC said.

“Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Gonzalo,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Kevin Jose and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese

