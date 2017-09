Hurricane Gonzalo is pictured in the Atlantic Ocean in this October 15, 2014 NASA handout satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Gonzalo has strengthened over the Atlantic into a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Gonzalo was located about 640 miles (1,025 km) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kmph), the NHC said.