Lane strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, no threat to land
#Environment
September 17, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Lane strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, no threat to land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Lane, strengthened overnight from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, headed north-northwest at 9 miles (15 km) per hour on Monday with maximum sustained winds increased to nearly 75 miles (120 km) per hour.

Lane - about 1,160 miles (1,865 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California - was expected to strengthen during the day but then to gradually weaken on Tuesday, and posed no threat to land, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane’s center was near latitude 15.9 north and longitude 126.1 west, the Miami-based center said.

Reporting by Louise Ireland; Editing by David Brunnstrom; EDiting by David Brunnstrom

