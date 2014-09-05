FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Norbert dumps rain on Mexican Pacific, one man killed
#Environment
September 5, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Norbert dumps rain on Mexican Pacific, one man killed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Norbert dumped heavy rain on parts of western Mexico on Thursday, causing the death of at least one man, as it churned north toward the Pacific beach resorts on the Baja California peninsula.

Blowing sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), Norbert was expected to begin weakening on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.

A 55-year-old man died trying to cross a river swollen by Norbert’s rains in the small Pacific state of Colima. He was swept off his horse by the current, a spokesman for emergency services in the city of Villa de Alvarez said.

Other parts of Colima suffered some flooding, although the rains had stopped there by the evening, authorities said.

By 0300 GMT, Norbert was about 100 miles (60 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving north-northwest at around 8 mph (13 kph), the NHC said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the west coast of Baja California from Santa Fe to Cabo San Lazaro, as is a tropical storm warning along the peninsula’s east coast from La Paz northward to San Evaristo, the Miami-based center said.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
