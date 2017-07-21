FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy posts smaller second-quarter loss on higher oil prices
July 21, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 25 minutes ago

Husky Energy posts smaller second-quarter loss on higher oil prices

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) reported a smaller loss on Friday, helped partly by higher oil prices and an increase in production.

Oil prices began to rise late last year after a two-year slump, now hovering around $50 per barrel, as an OPEC-led production cut and rebounding demand slowly erode a global glut.

The company's second-quarter production rose to 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), from 316,000 boed, a year earlier.

Husky, which is controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, realized C$41.48 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter, up from C$34.59 per boe a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$93 million ($73.89 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$196 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier

In the year-ago quarter, Husky had incurred a C$105 million after-tax loss related to dispositions, property impairment and asset write-downs.

Rival Encana Corp (ECA.TO) reported a second-quarter profit on Friday.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

