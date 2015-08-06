FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimpelcom, Hutchison to consider IPO of Italy mobile business: source
#Technology News
August 6, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Vimpelcom, Hutchison to consider IPO of Italy mobile business: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Vimpelcom and Hutchison are likely to consider a floatation of their Italian mobile phone joint venture in the future, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

“They will evaluate with great attention a possible IPO,” the source said. “It’s also a way to recover liquidity.”

Vimpelcom declined to comment, while Hutchison could not be immediately reached for comment.

Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of players in Europe’s fourth-largest telecom market to three from four.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Emilio Parodi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
