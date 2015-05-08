FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hutchison to sell one-third stake in UK mobile unit for $4.3 billion
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 8, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

Hutchison to sell one-third stake in UK mobile unit for $4.3 billion

Elzio Barreto

2 Min Read

The logo of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is displayed at one of the company's office towers in Hong Kong August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd 0013.HK said it plans to sell a one-third stake in its British mobile phone business for $4.3 billion to five investors - a move that will help the Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms group fund its boldest bet in Europe yet.

Hutchison, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, agreed in January to buy Telefonica’s (TEF.MC) British mobile unit O2 for nearly $15.4 billion and merge it with its UK subsidiary to create the top mobile operator in the country.

Singapore’s GIC Pte [GIC.UL] and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board both said they will each pour 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) into the deal.

The other investors are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages public and private sector pension funds and insurance funds, Hutchison said in a securities filing. Their investments were not disclosed.

The deal value could grow by nearly $500 million if the O2 mobile phone business meets performance targets, Hutchison added.

The Hong Kong conglomerate took on a 6 billion pound bank loan to finance the purchase of the O2 UK business and had flagged that it was talking with private equity firms and other investors for a minority stake in the business.

Hutchison's shares were up 2.1 percent in early morning trade, compared with a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI.

Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.