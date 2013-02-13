Hyatt Hotels quarterly profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N) reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and said it expects a year of solid growth ahead.

Hyatt’s higher exposure to a better-positioned U.S. market is coming in handy at a time when it said it sees “headwinds” in some other markets this year.

About three quarters of Hyatt’s revenue comes from the United States, where a business-led recovery has lifted hotel occupancy rates over the past year.

Hyatt’s results follow better-than-expected earnings from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT.N last week.

Marriott International MAR.N is scheduled to report results on February 19.

Hyatt reported a 7.5 percent increase in revenue per available room (revPAR) in the fourth quarter ended December.

Total revenue rose 1 percent to $1.0 billion.

Net profit fell to $16 million, or 9 cents per share, from $52 million, or 31 cents per share, largely due to one-time items such as lower tax benefits and investment losses. Excluding these, it earned 20 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 12 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have gained 21 percent in the last three months, closed at $42.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.