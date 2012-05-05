Hypermarcas misses profit estimate; revenue jumps

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Net income at Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian producer of toiletries and generic drugs, missed analysts’ estimates in the first quarter as marketing expenses rose more than expected amid a gradual recovery in sales.

Profit at the Sao Paulo-based company jumped 24 percent to 40.8 million reais ($21 million) from 32.9 million a year earlier, according to a statement on Saturday. But the result came below the average profit estimate of 57.3 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Net income climbed as Hypermarcas contained sales and administrative expenses and pushed forward with a plan to toughen sales terms for clients. A decline in local borrowing costs in Brazil and a strengthening of the nation’s currency in the first quarter drove financial expenses down, bolstering profits.

Yet, it is unclear whether the improving environment that allowed Hypermarcas to report a gain in profit will prevail in coming quarters, analysts said. The currency is now trading at its lowest level in almost three years while consumer demand in Brazil remains tepid.

Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo is under pressure from investors who want him to focus on pharmaceutical and beauty care products, shed poorly performing brands and integrate more rapidly some of the 23 companies it has taken over in the past four years.

Revenue at Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, rose 14 percent on a year-on-year basis to 897.1 million reais in the first quarter, beating the average 846.5 million reais estimate in the Reuters poll.

The gain in revenue was driven by robust growth in the pharmaceutical unit, which expanded 17 percent in the quarter. The consumer unit, which comprises sales of beauty care and home cleaning products and processed foods, posted sales growth of 9 percent on an annual basis, the statement said.

The recovery on Hypermarcas’ top line also reflected a more rapid inventory turnover, which fell to 135 days at the end of the first quarter, from 193 days a year earlier and 136 days in the fourth quarter.

Marketing expenses jumped 15.7 percent from a year earlier, outpacing most estimates, following “a bigger push to market our own brands in a more aggressive way,” Hypermarcas said. Sales expenses rose a meager 2.7 percent, while administrative and general expenditures dropped 4.3 percent in the same period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and other items - a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA - slid 11.2 percent to 192.4 million reais from the year-earlier period.

The result, however, beat the 180.9 million reais estimate in adjusted EBITDA predicted in the Reuters poll. EBITDA surged 43 percent in a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Net financial expenses dropped 30 percent in the first quarter to 56.4 million reais reflecting lower cost of credit in Brazil and the impact of a 3 percent gain in the real - which slashed the cost of servicing Hypermarcas’ dollar-denominated bonds due in 2021, the company said.

Net debt fell by 45 million reais to 2.699 billion reais from the fourth quarter, Hypermarcas said.