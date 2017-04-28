FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Brazil's Hypermarcas first-quarter profit falls 81 percent
April 28, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas first-quarter profit falls 81 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA) reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.

Hypermarcas said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached 349 million reais, growing 12.6 percent over the first quarter of last year.

Reuters reported on Monday that two families holding a combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering options for their holdings, including a sale. Hypermarcas on Tuesday denied being in talks for a merger.

($1 = 3.17 reais)

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler

