FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 29, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 2 hours ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA) reported a second-quarter net profit of 194.6 million reais ($61.9 million) on Friday, a 10.5 percent increase over its earnings a year earlier.

The company said earnings were boosted by a 15.8 percent jump in combined sales of prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Hypermarcas said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 318.9 million reais considering continued operations, growing 4.6 percent over the second quarter of last year.

The second-quarter results left Hypermarcas "well positioned" to reach a target of 1.2 billion reais' Ebitda for the full year, the company said.

Reporting by Sérgio Spagnuolo; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.