GE to sell part of stake in South Korean JV to Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors: Yonhap
December 21, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Tuesday plans to sign a deal to sell a 23 percent stake in South Korean auto finance firm Hyundai Capital to the latter’s majority owner, Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) for about 800 billion won ($679 million), domestic media reported on Monday.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest automaker, and second-ranked Kia Motors, plan to buy 3 percent and 20 percent stakes respectively in Hyundai Capital from a unit of GE Capital International Holdings Corp, Yonhap Infomax said, without identifying sources.

The GE unit currently owns 43.3 percent of Hyundai Capital, while Hyundai Motor controls 56.5 percent of the company. Kia Motors has no stake in the unit.

Hyundai Motor is considering the acquisition of a stake in Hyundai Capital but nothing has been decided, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors told Reuters.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

