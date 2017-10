The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on the wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday its China sales jumped 26 percent to 86,729 vehicles in April from a year earlier, maintaining its momentum in the world’s biggest car market.

The results come as Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor (7203.T) attempt to recover from sluggish sales in China last month.