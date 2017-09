An employee talks on the phone at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul January 22, 2015. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth straight quarterly profit decline, pulled down by a plunge in the Russian rouble and increased buying incentives in the United States. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and sister company Kia Motors (000270.KS) aim to boost their China sales by 8 percent to 1.99 million vehicles this year, the South Korean duo said on Saturday.

Last year the pair lifted their China sales by 10 percent, to 1.84 million vehicles.