May 13, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai recalls 121,835 SUVs in China to fix brake light switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Corp (005380.KS) is recalling 121,835 sport utility vehicles in China to fix a faulty brake light switch, China’s top quality watchdog said on Monday.

The recall, effective Monday, covers ix35 cars made at its China venture with BAIC Motor during April 9, 2010, and October 6, 2011, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

It did not say how may ix35 cars the joint venture produced during the period.

Also, it did not say how many complaints Hyundai received about the problem, but added that the company had promised to change the brake light switch for free for eligible consumers.

Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Robert Birsel

