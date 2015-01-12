Hyundai Motor executives fail to sell $1.25 billion shares in logistics affiliate: Yonhap

The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL (Reuters) - The chairman and vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) failed to sell about $1.25 billion shares in logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis (086280.KS) through a block deal, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday, citing investment banking sources.

Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo and Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun had sought to sell 5.02 million shares at 264,000 won to 277,500 won ($244 to $256) each, a discount of up to 12 percent to their last closing price of 300,000 won.

Yonhap said the sale failed due to its large size and “unmet conditions”.