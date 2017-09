A shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries is seen in Ulsan, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) said on Monday it will target orders worth a total of $22.95 billion in 2015, down from 2014 orders worth $29.6 billion.

The world’s largest shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing it plans to generate revenues of 24.3 trillion won ($21.91 billion) in 2015.

Hyundai Heavy has warned it expects to report its worst-ever yearly operating loss due to cost overruns in new business lines.