Hyundai Motor union walks out of wage talks, eyes strike vote

SEOUL (Reuters) - The labor union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said on Thursday that it had walked out of wage talks with management and would take steps to go on strike.

The union plans to vote on July 10 or July 11 on whether or not to go on strike unless the company offers a ”positive“ proposal,” a union spokesman said.

Late last year, a militant labor leader took over from his moderate predecessor, who led Hyundai union without a strike for three years in a row.