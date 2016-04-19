FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor, Cisco to team up on Internet-connected car technology
April 19, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Motor, Cisco to team up on Internet-connected car technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday that it will partner with Cisco Systems to develop Internet-connected car technology, part of the automaker’s push to develop “high-performing computers on wheels”.

Auto and tech firms are increasingly forming alliances to expand services that hook cars up to Internet, particularly as the race to develop self-driving cars heats up.

Hyundai said Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun met Cisco Chief Executive Chuck Robbins in Seoul and agreed to co-develop in-vehicle network technology for high-speed transfer of large amounts of data.

“The cooperation is part of Hyundai Motor’s wider strategy to establish an industry-leading connected car platform through collaboration with leading technology partners,” it said in a statement.

Other alliances include Toyota Motor Corp’s expansion this month of a five-year-old partnership with Microsoft Corp to develop new Internet-connected vehicle services for owners and dealers.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
