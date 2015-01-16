South Korean court rules in favour of Hyundai in wage dispute

The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court ruled on Friday that Hyundai Motor Co did not have to include regular bonuses in base wages for most workers, after an almost two-year legal battle that could expose the automaker to higher domestic labour costs.

The dispute came as Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker together with Kia Motors, is trying to boost production in China and Mexico to avoid higher wages and regular labour strikes in Korea.

The decision is a victory for Hyundai, which could have been forced to pay additional wages to its almost 60,000 workers of almost $1 billion annually, according to industry estimates.

Hyundai welcomed the ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, saying in a statement that it “effectively won the case”.

A union spokesman said workers were considering whether to appeal.

The suit filed in March 2013 said Hyundai had miscalculated base wages and sought unpaid overtime, allowances and severance pay. The court ruled against 21 of the 23 claimants, while accepting those of two workers from a separate unit.

Hyundai Motor shares trimmed earlier losses, down 1.7 percent in line with the wider market’s 1.3 percent fall.