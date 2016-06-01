Hyundai Motor to launch 200-mile electric vehicle in 2018

An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2015.

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said it plans to launch an electric vehicle with a driving range of more than 320 kilometres (about 200 miles) per charge in 2018, aiming to better compete with other electric car makers such as Tesla Motors Inc.

That is nearly double the 191 kilometre (119 miles) per charge that will be offered by an electric version of Hyundai's IONIQ sedan, which is set to hit the market later this year.

Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors plan to more than double the number of their environmentally-friendly models to 28 in 2020, the automaker said in a statement. The goal is up from its previous plan of 26 vehicles.