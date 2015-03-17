FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor mulls producing pick-up trucks: executive
#Business News
March 17, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor mulls producing pick-up trucks: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is considering producing pick-up trucks, an executive told reporters on Tuesday, saying its Santa Cruz crossover truck concept got “good response” at the Detroit auto show in January.

However, Park Byung-cheol, a director at Hyundai’s R&D division, added that there were “hurdles” to the production, without elaborating further.

He also said there was no current plan to manufacture its Tucson crossovers in the United States.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
