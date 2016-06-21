FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE seeks to sell remaining Hyundai Capital stake: Hyundai Motor
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2016 / 8:48 AM / in a year

GE seeks to sell remaining Hyundai Capital stake: Hyundai Motor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean car maker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday General Electric (GE.N) seeks to sell out of its 20 percent stake in their joint venture, unlisted lender Hyundai Capital, to a third party.

It did not offer any details.

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) in December agreed to buy a 23.3 percent stake in Hyundai Capital from GE for 703 billion won ($610.15 million). Hyundai said at the time it could buy the remaining 20 percent GE has in Hyundai Capital in the future.

Hyundai and Kia now own nearly 80 percent of Hyundai Capital.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.