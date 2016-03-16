Hyundai Motor plans sale of $292-million worth of Korea Aerospace shares: terms

The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

HONG KONG (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to sell up to $292 million worth of shares in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd (047810.KS), according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Hyundai Motor is offering 4.87 million KAI shares in an indicative range of 70,000 won to 71,500 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to 5.4 percent to Wednesday’s close of 74,000 won, the terms showed.

A Hyundai Motor spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment, while a KAI spokesman could not be immediately reached.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner, with HMC Investment Securities also acting as lead manager of the sale.