5 months ago
Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million Sonata cars in U.S.: regulator
#Autos
March 16, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 5 months ago

Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million Sonata cars in U.S.: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hyundai vehicles are lined up in the company's presentation area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017.Mark Blinch

DETROIT (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will recall about 978,000 Sonata cars in the United States because of a seat belt glitch that has led to one minor injury, according to a report filed on Thursday by the South Korean automaker with U.S. regulators.

The website for the regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), said the recall campaign to begin in early April involves Sonata midsize cars from the 2011 to 2014 model years and Sonata hybrid models from the 2011 to 2015 model years.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

