10 months ago
Hyundai Motor says it may miss annual sales target
October 26, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 10 months ago

Hyundai Motor says it may miss annual sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) warned on Wednesday it may miss this year's annual sales target of 5.01 million vehicles as a slowdown in emerging markets offsets a solid performance in Europe and China.

"We expect it would be not easy to achieve our sales target planned for this year," said Executive Vice President Choi Byung-chul.

Choi was speaking during a briefing after Hyundai reported its quarterly net profit had slipped for the 11th consecutive quarter, missing estimates, after it was hit by a protracted strike and its poorest period of sales in four years.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
