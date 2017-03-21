FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Rumors that hedge fund Elliott has bought Hyundai Motor stake not true - source
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 21, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

Rumors that hedge fund Elliott has bought Hyundai Motor stake not true - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Market rumors that U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has acquired a stake in South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) are not true, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hyundai shares rose 8.6 percent on Tuesday after touching their highest level in 22 months on hopes that the broader Hyundai Motor Group will reorganize its ownership structure as well as on rumors that Elliott had acquired a stake.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

