Hyundai Motor shares rise on report of plan to build second U.S. plant

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s (005380.KS) shares rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday, bucking the broad market’s fall on a report that the South Korean auto maker plans to build a second factory in the United States.

Hyundai Motor shares were up 2.9 percent as of 0038 GMT (0838 EDT), compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the broader market .KS11.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported earlier on Wednesday, citing an unnamed industry source, that Hyundai will build the factory to meet demand for sport utility vehicles.