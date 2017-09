The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) rose more than 4 percent early on Friday, bouncing back from recent drops stemming from concerns about its first-quarter earnings.

Shares of the South Korean automaker traded 4.3 percent higher at 168,500 won as of 0055 GMT to mark their highest intraday level in more than one week.