FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor union to extend partial strike after $10 billion land bid
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2014 / 6:14 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor union to extend partial strike after $10 billion land bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) labour union in South Korea decided to extend a partial strike over wages to next week, a union spokesman said on Friday, angered by the $10 billion bid to buy a plot of land in Seoul.

The union will stage a partial strike from Monday through Thursday, he said.

The Hyundai-led group - which includes sister firms Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) and Hyundai Mobis Co (012330.KS) - made the record $10 billion bid for land to house a headquarters, hotel and car theme park complex, more than triple the property’s appraised amount.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.