Hyundai Motor union to extend partial strike after $10 billion land bid

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) labour union in South Korea decided to extend a partial strike over wages to next week, a union spokesman said on Friday, angered by the $10 billion bid to buy a plot of land in Seoul.

The union will stage a partial strike from Monday through Thursday, he said.

The Hyundai-led group - which includes sister firms Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) and Hyundai Mobis Co (012330.KS) - made the record $10 billion bid for land to house a headquarters, hotel and car theme park complex, more than triple the property’s appraised amount.