Hyundai says to make Santa Fe SUV at Alabama plant
January 7, 2016 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai says to make Santa Fe SUV at Alabama plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

DETROIT (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Thursday it will begin production of the Santa Fe Sport model at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant in the early summer as it seeks to increase supply for the hot-selling crossover SUV segment of the U.S. market.

The Santa Fe Sport, a five-passenger crossover model, will be one of three models made at the plant, joining the Sonata and Elantra sedans.

Production targets for the three models will be determined in the coming months, but the plant’s capacity will remain at 400,000 vehicles a year, the company said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
