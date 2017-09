The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

DETROIT (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said its U.S. July sales set a company record at 71,013 vehicles, up 6 percent.

The company issued only its topline sales figure and will issue its full sales release later Monday, a company spokesman said in a post on Twitter.