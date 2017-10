A man walks past solar panel displays by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries at the International Photovoltaic Power Generation (PV) Expo in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean contractor Hyundai Heavy Industries Co (009540.KS) said on Tuesday it had won a 3.5 trillion won ($3.15 billion)order from Saudi Electricity Co to build a thermal power plant.

The contract will expire in January 2017, Hyundai said in a statement. ($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won)