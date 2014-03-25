FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor chief to sign MOU to build new China plant
March 25, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor chief to sign MOU to build new China plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo speaks during the company's new year ceremony in Seoul January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) group chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign a preliminary deal on Thursday to build the automaker’s fourth auto manufacturing plant in Chongqing, China, the company said.

A source also told Reuters on Wednesday that Hyundai’s China joint venture may invest about 1 trillion Korean won ($926.48 million) in the planned factory, with production slated to start in early 2016.

The source, who has a direct knowledge of the matter, also said the plant would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

($1 = 1079.3500 Korean won)

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait

