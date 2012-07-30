FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor recalls Santa Fe, Sonata on air bag issues
July 30, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor recalls Santa Fe, Sonata on air bag issues

The company logo of Hyundai Motor on a Santa Fe sport utility vehicle and a woman's reflection is seen through the window of a Hyundai dealership in Seoul July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is recalling some Santa Fe SUVs and Sonata sedans for separate air bag issues, U.S. safety regulators said.

In the United States, Hyundai is recalling 199,118 Santa Fe SUVs from the model years 2007 to 2009 that were made from April 2006 through July 7, 2008 because the front passenger air bag may not deploy in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing.

Separately, Hyundai is recalling 22,513 Sonata sedans in the United States for the model years 2012-2013, made from January to June this year, because the side air bag may inflate, to the surprise of the driver.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

