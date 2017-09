The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on the steering wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said on Tuesday that its U.S. sales climbed 5 percent to 56,005 vehicles in November from a year earlier, driven by sales of Santa Fe sport utility vehicles and other models.