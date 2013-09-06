FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor shares hit 11-month-high on wage deal
September 6, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor shares hit 11-month-high on wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Models pose next to the New Avante car made by Hyundai Motor in central Seoul August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) rose to their highest levels in over 11 months on Friday, after the automaker reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labor union to avert further production losses.

The union’s members plan to vote on the deal on Monday, after staging a series of partial strikes since August 20 that held up production of 50,000 vehicles worth 1 trillion Korean won.

Hyundai shares were up 2.5 percent at 250,000 Korean won ($230) each as of 0048 GMT, their highest level since early October last year.

($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
