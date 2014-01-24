Hyundai Motor shares slump after disappointing fourth-quarter earnings

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) fell more than 3 percent on Friday after the automaker posted disappointing quarterly earnings, which prompted a series of brokerages to cut stock price targets for the South Korean company.

Hyundai Motor posted its first year-on-year fall in quarterly revenue in nearly three years on Thursday after it was hit by a stronger local currency and slumping sales in South Korea, as well as increased incentives for aging models.

Its fourth-quarter net profit also missed a consensus forecast.

Hyundai Motor shares traded down 2.6 percent at 226,000 Korean won ($210) at 0029 GMT after falling as much as 3.2 percent.